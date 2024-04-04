Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Invests $3.99 Million in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 83,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,993,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISTB. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 47,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $47.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.01. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.37 and a 1-year high of $48.32.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1504 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

