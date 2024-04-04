Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,259 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the quarter. Onsemi accounts for 0.9% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $5,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KCL Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Onsemi by 33.3% during the second quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 400,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,832,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Onsemi by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 140,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Onsemi by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 154,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,918,000 after acquiring an additional 73,909 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.79.

Shares of ON stock opened at $70.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Onsemi has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $111.35.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

