Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,348 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,177 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,020 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,469 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,461 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $193,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,692.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LPX shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.71.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $82.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $84.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.61.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 42.45%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

