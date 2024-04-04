Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 307.4% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellantis in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 953.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellantis in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on STLA. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.23.

Stellantis Stock Performance

Shares of STLA opened at $27.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.05 and its 200 day moving average is $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $29.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stellantis

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,892,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 39,351,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,235,426.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 3,150,000 shares of company stock worth $15,724,500 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

