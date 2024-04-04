Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 1,425 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 218,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF comprises about 1.8% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $11,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JHMM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 76,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMM opened at $56.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.49 and a 200-day moving average of $50.87. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.07 and a 12 month high of $57.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.