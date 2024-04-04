Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 5,820 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,970 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,820 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $5,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 10.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 71.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 11.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 34.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 22,464 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 6,067 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $370,754.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at $856,945.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 6,432 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $378,394.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,573.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 6,067 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $370,754.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at $856,945.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,875 shares of company stock valued at $15,021,192 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SKX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.58.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Down 0.5 %

SKX opened at $58.55 on Thursday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $65.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.50 and a 200-day moving average of $56.89.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

