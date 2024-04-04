Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 7,880 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,880 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $11,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 252,450.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 46.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $99.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.95. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.64 and a fifty-two week high of $100.89.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Increases Dividend

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.3959 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF’s previous dividend of $0.39.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

