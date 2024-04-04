Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 5,501 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,308,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,632,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $72.97.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 39.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.12.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SCHW

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $257,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,533.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,533.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $637,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 581,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,207,857.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 216,584 shares of company stock valued at $14,200,769. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.