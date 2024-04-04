Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 7,105 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 119.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,105 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter worth $37,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.10.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of 3M stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.29. 2,939,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,224,333. 3M has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $95.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -47.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

