Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,209 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 228.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 897.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $36.49. 5,114,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,505,632. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $40.12.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

A number of research firms have commented on CSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.88.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

