Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,288 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $1,370,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 104,804 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $12,165,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,767 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,030 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 49,154 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE COP traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.70. 1,692,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,624,451. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $95.70 and a 12-month high of $132.43. The firm has a market cap of $154.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.24.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.61%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $853,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, CFO William L. Jr. Bullock sold 45,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $5,574,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,444,947.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 700,775 shares of company stock worth $87,615,169. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up previously from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.35.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

