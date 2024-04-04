Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 26,849 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,849 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in AT&T by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 25,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in AT&T by 723.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 102,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 90,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 333,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after buying an additional 6,606 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

AT&T Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:T traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.72. 16,295,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,413,801. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.63%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

