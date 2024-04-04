Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 687 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Chubb by 426.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,762,000 after acquiring an additional 13,059,385 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281,754 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $619,661,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1,476.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,466,000 after acquiring an additional 936,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 978.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,781,000 after acquiring an additional 495,860 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CB shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.94.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $255.49. The company had a trading volume of 449,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,508. The firm has a market cap of $103.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $251.85 and a 200-day moving average of $231.33. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.71 and a 12 month high of $260.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 15.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,228,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at $33,902,208.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total transaction of $3,701,330.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,228,612.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

