Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 759 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aflac by 36.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Aflac by 6.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Aflac in the first quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:AFL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.24. The company had a trading volume of 488,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,179. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $63.08 and a fifty-two week high of $86.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AFL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aflac news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $666,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,635.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at $445,850.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $666,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,493 shares of company stock worth $3,765,706 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

