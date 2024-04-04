Ballentine Partners LLC Decreases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,966 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Boeing by 599.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $321,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,485 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 8,961.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $222,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,643 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Boeing by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after acquiring an additional 872,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Boeing by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $628,599,000 after acquiring an additional 759,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $187.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,211,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,074,941. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $114.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.75, a PEG ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BA. Edward Jones lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Melius reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna cut their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.53.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

