Ballentine Partners LLC Has $2.38 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTS. State Street Corp grew its position in Zoetis by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,630,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,578,000 after acquiring an additional 213,907 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Zoetis by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,344,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,730,000 after acquiring an additional 297,044 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Zoetis by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,739,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,464,000 after acquiring an additional 27,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Zoetis by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,143,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,804,000 after acquiring an additional 196,771 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on ZTS shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total transaction of $71,779.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,257.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,209 shares of company stock valued at $408,453. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $5.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $168.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,962,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,248. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.70 and a 200 day moving average of $181.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $76.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.03 and a 1-year high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 34.12%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

