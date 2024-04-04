Ballentine Partners LLC Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,824 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in American Express by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of American Express stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $226.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,574. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $231.69. The company has a market capitalization of $163.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.68.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

