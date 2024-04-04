Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases 241 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,075 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $751,276,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,728,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,025,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6,453.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 437,910 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $102,670,000 after buying an additional 431,228 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 463.5% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 493,053 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $115,591,000 after buying an additional 405,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total transaction of $17,059,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at $56,327,194.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Donovan sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.03, for a total value of $2,310,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,352 shares in the company, valued at $11,007,160.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total value of $17,059,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,327,194.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,153 shares of company stock worth $44,107,332 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ PANW traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $269.87. 2,579,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,858,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $313.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.30 and a 12 month high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. Analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PANW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Northland Securities downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Capital One Financial downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $302.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.82.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

