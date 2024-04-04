Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 23,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 255.0% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VPU traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,284. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.99. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $118.81 and a 52-week high of $152.73.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

