Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 530,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,164,000 after buying an additional 69,064 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE ALL traded down $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $172.57. 517,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,729,855. The firm has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.61. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $174.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -296.77%.

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.