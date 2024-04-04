Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 530,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,164,000 after buying an additional 69,064 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.69.
Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate
In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Allstate Stock Performance
NYSE ALL traded down $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $172.57. 517,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,729,855. The firm has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.61. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $174.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.
Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Allstate Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -296.77%.
About Allstate
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.
