Banana Gun (BANANA) Trading Up 16.8% Over Last 7 Days

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Banana Gun has a market cap of $124.00 million and $4.72 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banana Gun token can currently be bought for approximately $47.60 or 0.00070555 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Banana Gun has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Banana Gun Profile

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,920,491 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,604,863 tokens. Banana Gun’s official website is bananagun.io. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot.

Buying and Selling Banana Gun

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,920,496.19620844 with 2,604,868.35945815 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 43.11286492 USD and is up 5.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $2,146,234.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

