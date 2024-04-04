Banc of California’s (BANC) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $16.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banc of California from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.71.

Banc of California Stock Up 1.0 %

BANC stock opened at $14.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.10. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.15. Banc of California has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported ($4.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($4.27). Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 44.04%. The firm had revenue of $193.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banc of California will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banc of California Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.66%.

Insider Activity

In other Banc of California news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.16 per share, with a total value of $131,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,388.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Banc of California

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANC. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 2,466.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

