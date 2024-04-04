Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $39.00. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BAC. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

BAC opened at $37.44 on Thursday. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $38.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $295.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after buying an additional 16,319 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

