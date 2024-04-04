Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Trading Down 0.3%

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) shares dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.16 and last traded at $37.39. Approximately 9,167,772 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 40,484,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.40.

Get Bank of America alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Bank of America

Bank of America Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $295.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.98 and a 200 day moving average of $31.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of America

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.