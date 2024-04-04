Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Holdings Lifted by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 848,655 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,490 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal accounts for approximately 4.0% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Addenda Capital Inc. owned about 0.12% of Bank of Montreal worth $83,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 4.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 171,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,757,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,102,086,000 after purchasing an additional 69,009 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,191,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,294,121,000 after purchasing an additional 468,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMO opened at $96.88 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $73.98 and a twelve month high of $100.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.05.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.34). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.1172 per share. This represents a $4.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMO. StockNews.com raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

