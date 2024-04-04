Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Purchased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,373 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the second quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 192.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $96.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $70.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $73.98 and a 52 week high of $100.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.34). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.1172 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.02%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.