Barclays Boosts Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target to $93.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $86.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $89.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.28.

Trex Price Performance

TREX traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.93. The stock had a trading volume of 83,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,238. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.60. Trex has a 1-year low of $46.84 and a 1-year high of $101.91.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $195.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.40 million. Trex had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Trex will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trex during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Trex by 178.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Trex during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Trex during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

