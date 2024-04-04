Barclays Raises ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Price Target to $51.00

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $39.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 30.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CHX. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of CHX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.97. 515,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,594. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.00. ChampionX has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $39.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $943.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.33 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 20.14%. ChampionX’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ChampionX will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChampionX news, insider William Jr. O’dell sold 27,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $978,408.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in ChampionX by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in ChampionX by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 39,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in ChampionX by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in ChampionX by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

