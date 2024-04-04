Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$28.81.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABX

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

ABX opened at C$23.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.32, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of C$18.65 and a 1-year high of C$28.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.73.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.28 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 11.16%. Research analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.1903153 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.10%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.