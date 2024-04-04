Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) PT Raised to $17.00 at Evercore ISI

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.34% from the company’s current price.

BLCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore cut their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bausch + Lomb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.68.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BLCO

Bausch + Lomb Stock Down 0.2 %

Bausch + Lomb stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.45. The stock had a trading volume of 132,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,212. Bausch + Lomb has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $21.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.36.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $466,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,091,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,752,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Bausch + Lomb by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,351,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,913,000 after purchasing an additional 380,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.