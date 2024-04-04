Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 74.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 24,950 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAX. StockNews.com raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Baxter International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Baxter International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.45.

Baxter International stock opened at $43.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.11. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 17.77%. Baxter International’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

