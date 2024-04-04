Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Acquires 2,281 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 23.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 1st quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.9% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 31,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. 36.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Compass Point downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:FSK opened at $19.16 on Thursday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.25.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The business had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.39 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 38.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.36%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.81%.

Insider Activity at FS KKR Capital

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $136,729.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 39,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,454. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

