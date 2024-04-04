Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 198.5% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AOR opened at $55.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $47.56 and a 12-month high of $55.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.13.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.