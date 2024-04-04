Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 17,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 195,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 21,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth $539,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $40.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.96. The company has a market cap of $167.58 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

