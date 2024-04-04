Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $188.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.75 and a 1-year high of $192.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.56.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

