Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,446 shares during the period. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF comprises about 1.0% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC owned 0.15% of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AOM. American Trust acquired a new position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $289,000. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $534,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 487.4% during the 3rd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 64,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the second quarter worth $200,000.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF stock opened at $42.27 on Thursday. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a one year low of $37.72 and a one year high of $42.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

