Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,247 shares during the period. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July accounts for 1.1% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJUL. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 809,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,963,000 after buying an additional 228,041 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 26,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of IJUL opened at $28.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.58. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.58 million, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.45.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.