Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $994,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB – Free Report) by 243.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,947 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC owned 1.39% of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 120,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 26,091 shares during the period. Owen LaRue LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Owen LaRue LLC now owns 208,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after acquiring an additional 11,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000.

First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF stock opened at $19.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.00. First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $20.45. The firm has a market cap of $70.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.07.

About First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF

The First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed global fund that uses a merger arbitrage strategy to long takeover target and short the acquiring company. MARB was launched on Feb 4, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

