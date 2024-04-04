Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,854 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 0.8% of Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 863 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,374 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.60.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $275.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $198.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $288.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.87.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

