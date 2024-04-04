Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Sells 105 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $547.49 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.22 and a 1 year high of $558.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $526.80 and its 200-day moving average is $490.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

