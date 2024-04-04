Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Sells 4,257 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,257 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 40.9% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 22,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $99.33 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.08. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $99.66.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

