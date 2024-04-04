Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Position Lessened by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

BDX opened at $243.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $70.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.75, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.43. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $229.85 and a 1 year high of $287.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.35.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.