Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.9% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.0% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 35.6% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.4% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.1 %

BDX traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $243.92. The stock had a trading volume of 479,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,033. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.43. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $229.85 and a 1-year high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 90.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Articles

