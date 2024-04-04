Belrium Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $6,892.19 Billion (BEL)

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Belrium has a total market cap of $6,892.19 billion and approximately $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Belrium has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Belrium token can now be purchased for $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001403 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000886 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000643 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Belrium Token Profile

Belrium uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. The official website for Belrium is www.belrium.com. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

[Telegram](https://t.me/joinchat/nIAxz7kf1fZhMjU1)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484724/belrium-whitepaper-v2.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Belrium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belrium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Belrium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

