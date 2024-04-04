Benchmark Boosts Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Price Target to $155.00

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Benchmark from $115.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WFRD. TheStreet raised Weatherford International from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Barclays began coverage on Weatherford International in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Weatherford International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.56.

Weatherford International stock opened at $126.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.73. Weatherford International has a 12 month low of $55.81 and a 12 month high of $127.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Weatherford International will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Weatherford International news, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 40,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total transaction of $4,001,404.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,365,629.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 40,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.91, for a total value of $4,001,404.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,365,629.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin Duster sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $1,163,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,440.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,455 shares of company stock valued at $13,628,764. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

