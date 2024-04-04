Better Money Decisions LLC Acquires 244 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 26,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $246.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $239.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

