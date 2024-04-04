Better Money Decisions LLC Acquires Shares of 976 Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 126,359.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900,866,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,931,025,000 after buying an additional 900,154,588 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,519,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,710,000 after buying an additional 45,868 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,982,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,480,000 after buying an additional 319,165 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,983,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,051,000 after buying an additional 90,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,414,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,488,000 after acquiring an additional 23,918 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $238.43 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $184.13 and a one year high of $241.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $232.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.86.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

