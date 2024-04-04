Better Money Decisions LLC Purchases New Shares in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:NULV opened at $38.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.10 and a 200-day moving average of $35.40. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.