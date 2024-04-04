Better Money Decisions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 68,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 36.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Seaside Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $49.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.21 and its 200 day moving average is $45.27. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $39.51 and a one year high of $50.20.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

