Better Money Decisions LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Better Money Decisions LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,827 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 14.7% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 640,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,794,000 after purchasing an additional 282,728 shares during the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 608,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,133,000 after purchasing an additional 26,759 shares during the period. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $218,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $73.80 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.46. The firm has a market cap of $108.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

